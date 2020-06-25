Hero Electric ‘Be a Bike Buddy’ referral scheme announced

Hero Electric, the largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India, has announced its new ‘Be a Bike Buddy’ referral scheme. This scheme is valid from 25 June to 15 July 2020.

After receiving positive feedback from customers on its previous offers and schemes, Hero Electric, a pioneer in the electric vehicle industry in the country, has now come up with another attractive proposition which is known as the ‘Be a Bike Buddy’ referral scheme.

The one-of-a-kind ‘Be a Bike Buddy’ referral scheme is for the company’s both existing and new customers. Under this scheme:

Customers who will purchase a new Hero Electric product will be eligible for a flat discount of INR 2,000.

If the buyer has been referred by an existing owner of Hero Electric two-wheeler, he/she will benefit from an additional INR 2,000 discount.

The existing owner who has referred the new buyer will receive INR 1,000 discount coupon from the company as a thank you note and also get a chance to win a Hero Optima for free.

Every 50th customer who books a Hero Electric product will get the ‘Glyde e-scoot’ for free.

Speaking about the company’s new ‘Be a Bike Buddy’ referral scheme, Mr Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said:

We have over 3 lakh happy e-bike owners who are also our brand ambassadors and keep referring their friends to buy a Hero E-bike. "Be a Bike Buddy" scheme now allows them to gift INR 2,000 in the shape of discount to the prospective customers to enjoy the benefits of an affordable, convenient and zero pollution Hero E-bike. The company, in turn, sends a small thank you note to such existing Hero E-Bike owners through INR 1,000 discount coupon and a chance to win a Hero Optima for free. Our earlier schemes have been a runaway success and I believe this novel idea will help create a fraternity of like-minded citizens who care for a cleaner environment and wish to contribute to a green cause whilst switching to an affordable, convenient and comfortable Hero E-bike.

The ‘Be a Bike Buddy’ referral scheme is applicable only on online purchases of all Hero Electric products except Flash lead-acid low speed and Glyde E-Scoot model. The company’s 3-day return offer and Doorstep Delivery and Service will remain valid under this scheme.