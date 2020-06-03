Hero Electric announces several offers under its ‘Clean Air Mission 2020’ online scheme

Hero Electric, the largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India, has announced its new ‘Clean Air Mission 2020’ online scheme for faster adoption of its electric scooters. Under this online scheme, the EV maker is providing several exciting offers.

Hero Electric has always been quite active when it comes to giving tempting online offers and keeping its customers engaged. The company had recently announced a first-of-a-kind 3-day return offer on its electric scooters. Now, it has come up with another interesting online scheme that’s called the ‘Clean Air Mission 2020’.

The ‘Clean Air Mission 2020’ online scheme is valid from 1 to 20 June 2020. It is applicable on all Hero Electric products except the Flash lead-acid, Velocity and Glyde. As per the online scheme, every 50th customer will get whatever he/she has booked absolutely free. Also, every other online customer will benefit from a cash discount of INR 3,000 on the electric scooters.

Hero Electric has also said that all online buyers who purchase Hero Electric EVs will automatically become eligible for a lucky draw for 10 Hero Electric Glyde as a complimentary gift. The company is also offering an INR 1,000 voucher for referral sales as a token of appreciation. As far as the booking amount is concerned, it is fixed at INR 2,999 for all Hero Electric models.

As of 3rd June 2020, Hero Electric has reopened around 300 dealerships across the country as per the guidelines issued by the Indian Government. All the dealerships have implemented the necessary measures to sanitise the showrooms and the e-bikes regularly and thoroughly. Many dealerships have also started at-home delivery to allow flexibility and add another level of safety measure.

In other news, Hero Electric expects the demand for electric scooters in the country to rise significantly soon.