Hero Electric has announced a special 3-day return offer. It is a first-of-a-kind offer which is applicable on all the EV brand’s scooters excluding the Flash lead-acid low-speed model.

As per the 3-day return offer, customers can return the product within 3 days of making the purchase and Hero Electric will refund the entire amount. This offer is valid only for the purchases made during the online scheme.

Under this online scheme, customers who book any Hero Electric scooter, except for the Flash lead-acid low-speed model, will benefit from a cash discount of INR 4,000. And customers who book the Glyde would get a cash rebate of INR 3,000. The booking amount of INR 2,999 is mandatory irrespective of the model. Apart from these discounts, existing customers will get a cash benefit of INR 1,000 for reference purchases.

This online scheme will end on 31 May 2020. It is phase two of the original online scheme which Hero Electric had announced last month and is valid until today, 15 May 2020.

After the Indian Govt announced a set of new guidelines with regards to resumption of manufacturing, industrial and commercial business activities on 1 May 2020, Hero Electric has started re-opening its dealerships in select cities. So far, the company has re-opened 150 dealerships across the country. All Hero Electric sales outlets have been given strict directions to follow the mandatory COVID-19 protocols such as sanitisation of the showrooms and vehicles. Many dealerships are also offering home deliveries to add another level of safety measure.

Also Read: Hero Electric AE-47 electric motorcycle launch delayed

Hero Electric is the largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. It has a wide range of electric scooters including the Flash, Nyx, Optima, Photon, Dash and also the ER (Extended Range) variants along with Glyde and E-Cycle, which are also powered by high-quality lithium-ion batteries.

In other news, Hero Electric expects the demand for electric scooters in the country to rise significantly soon.