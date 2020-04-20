Hero Electric AE-47 electric motorcycle launch delayed

The Hero Electric AE-47 electric motorcycle was among the company’s new range of products that were unveiled at Auto Expo 2020. The EV gathered quite a lot of attention at the event. However, it won’t be available in the market anytime soon because its launch has been delayed.

As per the latest reports, the AE-47 electric motorcycle is ready and can be launched in the next 6 months but Hero Electric has decided to postpone the launch instead. The electric vehicle market in India is quite small. Most of the two-wheeler EVs that are available are not performance-oriented. On the other hand, the Hero Electric AE-47 is powered by a 4000W electric motor that can propel it from 0-60 km/h in 9 seconds and take further to a top speed of 85 km/h. Such electric two-wheelers are fewer in number.

The Hero Electric AE-47 will be an expensive electric motorcycle. It has premium features like full-LED lighting, Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster with functions such as GPS, GPRS, real-time tracking and geofencing. The company says that the AE-47 would cost around twice that of a conventional petrol-powered motorcycle of similar specifications. The cost of the battery replacement of the AE-47 will be high as well.

Considering all these factors, Hero Electric, which is one of the biggest EV brands in India, has decided to hold the launch of the AE-47 electric motorcycle for now. At the moment, the company is focusing on low-speed electric two-wheelers that would bring in high sales volume. It would launch more expensive products in 1-2 years depending on the market situation.

In other news, Hero Electric has announced an exclusive online scheme on its entire range of electric scooters except for the Flash lead-acid low-speed model. This scheme is valid until 15 May 2020.

