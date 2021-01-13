Hero Electric offering a 5-year warranty with its Li-ion electric scooters

Hero Electric has announced that it is offering a 5-year warranty on its entire range of Li-ion electric scooters. The comprehensive warranty will cover the complete EV (except the battery and the charger) and come with no hidden conditions and at no extra cost to the customers.

Hero Electric, the biggest electric two-wheeler company in India, has said that the 5-year warranty will be available to all customers buying its Li-ion powered electric scooters between 1 Jan 2021 to 31 Mar 2021. The company will also look at making it a regular offering on all its Li-ion EVs depending on the consumer feedback during the 3-month period.

Also Read: Hero Electric Optima HX wins the 2020 EV Two-Wheeler of the Year award

Speaking about the new 5-year warranty offer, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said:

The comprehensive warranty is a confidence-building measure that will eliminate the uncertainty about the trouble-free usage of Hero electric bikes as well as improve its resale value. This warranty comes on close heels of introducing much-improved battery chemistry that ensures long life and great performance of Hero electric bikes even in the 50 degrees temperatures of the Rajasthan summers. Our City Speed bikes offer 'great value for money' and we believe that with this latest offering, a prospective customer would be encouraged to buy an electric scooter over a much costlier, fuel-guzzling bike that is also high on running costs and repetitive maintenance.

Hero Electric is one of the oldest and biggest EV brands in India. It has always been at the forefront of the electric 2-wheeler industry. The company sells a wide range of electric scooters and has a manufacturing unit in Ludhiana. Currently, Hero Electric has around 610 sales and service outlets spread across the nation. With close to 3 lakhs electric two-wheelers in India, Hero Electric has been delivering sustainable travel solutions from the past 12 years and counting.