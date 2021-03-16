Hero Destini 100 Million Limited Edition Launched

The Hero Destini 125 was one of the two scooters that were a part of the celebration edition lineup which Hero MotoCorp had unveiled at its manufacturing facility in Gurugram on the occasion of surpassing the 100 million (10 crores) cumulative production milestone earlier this year. The Hero Destini 100 Million Limited Edition has now been launched in the Indian market.

Just like the other 100 Million Limited Edition models, the Hero Destini 125, too, features an attractive red and white dual-tone paint scheme that matches the colour combination of the company’s logo. This unique livery certainly enhances the scooter’s overall visual appeal and should be able to lure in more buyers. Hero MotoCorp has also used the ‘100 Million Limited Edition’ logo/badges on either side of the front apron for added exclusivity. The red floorboard gels well with the white bodywork and black wheels.

Changes in the 100 Million Limited Edition of the Hero Destini 125 are limited to cosmetics. The scooter does not get any mechanical upgrades. It continues to draw power from the same 124.6cc single-cylinder engine which produces 9bhp of max power at 7000rpm and 10.4Nm of peak torque at 5500rpm. The air-cooled motor has fuel injection and complies with the BS6 emission regulations.

Apart from the unique livery that comes with the 100 Million Limited Edition, the Hero Destini 125 is available in 6 colour options - Panther Black, Chestnut Bronze, Pearl Silver White, Matte Grey Silver, Noble Red, and Candy Blazing Red.

The 100 Million Limited Edition of the Hero Destini 125 is the most expensive model in the scooter’s lineup. Hero MotoCorp is asking INR 72,250* for the new variant. Following is a detailed variant-wise price table for your reference.

Hero Destini 125 Variant Price* Drum Brake Sheet Metal INR 66,960 Drum Brake Alloy Wheel INR 70,450 100 Million Limited Edition INR 72,250

*Ex-showroom, Delhi