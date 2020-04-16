Harley-Davidson Street 750 available at a flat discount of INR 72,000

The 10th-anniversary limited edition Harley-Davidson Street 750 has a sticker price of INR 5.47 lakh*. A Maharashtra dealer is offering a huge discount of INR 72,000 on the V-Twin powered motorcycle.

Harley-Davidson had entered India back in 2009. It completed 10 successful years of operation in our country last year. To commemorate its 10th anniversary, it launched a limited edition Street 750 in August last year. It is an MY2020 product and only 300 units of the motorcycle have been made available.

It seems that some Harley-Davidson dealerships are still sitting on the limited edition Street 750. Maharashtra's Seven Islands outlets are offering the bike at INR 4.75 lakh*, which includes a flat discount of INR 72,000.

Unlike the standard Street 750, the 10th anniversary limited edition Street 750 has a premium medallion and special graphics on the fuel tank and the panel above the taillight. The engine and hardware of the motorcycle are identical to the standard Street 750.

The limited-edition Harley-Davidson Street 750 uses a 749 cc liquid-cooled, Revolution X V-Twin engine which complies with the BS6 emission norms. This engine produces 60 Nm of peak torque at 3,750 rpm and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The suspension duties are handled by specially tuned twin shock absorbers at the rear and telescopic forks at the front. The stopping power comes from disc brakes, which are governed by a dual-channel ABS.

In other news, the Harley-Davidson Street 750 and Harley-Davidson Street Rod can be purchased via CSD at special prices now. With this move, Harley-Davidson has become the first premium motorcycle brand in India to sell its products via CSDs.

For more Harley-Davidson news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

[Source: Faceboook]

*Ex-showroom