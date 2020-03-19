BS4 bike offers: Up to INR 4 lakh discount on Harley-Davidson bikes

The BS6 deadline is just around the corner. This will be a good time to purchase a premium motorcycle like a Harley-Davidson because of fantastic BS4 offers. As per the latest reports, Harley-Davidson bikes are available at a discount of up to INR 4 lakh.

Harley-Davidson Softail range - Fat Boy, Heritage Softail, and Deluxe - INR 2 lakh off

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob - up to INR 1.5 lakh off

Harley-Davidson Sportster range - 2018 models of Iron 883, 1200 Custom, Roadster and Forty-Eight - up to INR 1.5 lakh off

Harley-Davidson Sportster range - 2019 models of Iron 883, 1200 Custom, Roadster and Forty-Eight - up to INR 75,000 off

Harley-Davidson Street 750 and Street Rod - between INR 25,000 and INR 35,000 off

Apart from the aforementioned discounts, a handful of Harley-Davidson dealerships are providing even better offers. In some cases, they are offering discounts as high as INR 4 lakh on select BS4 models.

This act is being entertained to clear off the remaining BS4 stock as quickly as possible because from 1 April 2020, the more stringent and stricter, BS6 emission norms will be enforced. No BS4 vehicle can be registered or sold after 31 March 2020. If dealers aren’t able to sell off the BS4 models before the BS6 deadline kicks in, those products will be nothing more than a pile of scrap.

In other news, the Harley-Davidson Street 750 BS6 and the Street Rod BS6 can be purchased via CSD (Canteen Store Departments) at special prices now. Indian Armed Forces personnel, ex-servicemen and their dependents can get savings of up to INR 90k on the India-made American cruisers. With this move, Harley-Davidson has become the first premium motorcycle brand in India to sell its products via CSDs.

