Harley-Davidson Street bikes now available via CSD with up to INR 90k savings

Harley-Davidson bikes are finally available via CSD (Canteen Store Departments). The company's Street bikes, namely the Street 750 BS6 and the Street Rod BS6, can be purchased via CSD at special prices now. As one would expect, the imported models cannot be purchased via CSD.

The Harley-Davidson Street 750 BS6 and Harley-Davidson Street Rod BS6 retail at INR 5.34* lakh and INR 6.55 lakh* respectively. Via CSD, they can be purchased at INR 4.60 lakh* and INR 5.65 lakh respectively. This means that Indian Armed Forces personnel, ex-servicemen and their dependents can get savings of up to INR 90,000 on the India-made American cruisers.

Harley-Davidson Street - Prices*

Model Regular Price CSD Price Savings Street 750 BS6 INR 5,34,000 INR 4,60,332 INR 73,668 Street Rod INR 6,55,000 INR 5,65,606 INR 89,894

With this move, Harley-Davidson has become the first premium motorcycle brand in India to sell its products via CSDs. The company has had a long-standing relationship with the armed forces. In India, it also launched a special Harley Owners Group (H.O.G) chapter dedicated to the defence officers. It is called the Armed Forces H.O.G. Chapter.

The Street 750 has Harley-Davidson’s 749 cc Revolution X V-Twin engine. It is a liquid-cooled mill which generates 60 Nm of peak torque at 3,750 rpm. Thanks to a low-seat height of 720 mm and relaxed rider ergonomics, the Street 750 is a breeze to ride in urban environments.

On the other hand, the Street Rod is a sportier version of the Street 750. It features a different front visor, drag-style handlebar with bar-end mirrors, slightly aggressive riding stance, differently-styled exhaust, and raised tail section. Powering the Street Rod is the same Revolution X engine that’s fitted in the Street 750.

Harley-Davidson entered India back in 2009. The company recently completed 10 successful years of operation in our country. It has sold more than 25,000 motorcycles since its inception and is gearing up for multiple launches in 2020. The Harley-Davidson Street 750 was the first large-capacity motorbike in India to get the BS6 treatment.

*Ex-showroom