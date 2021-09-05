Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Bookings for 2nd Lot Now Open

The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 was indeed one of the highly awaited motorcycles of the year, not just in the international markets but here in India, too. We can say that because the first lot of the ADV has been completely sold out and now bookings for the second lot are open.

Harley-Davidson India has started accepting bookings for the second batch of the Pan America 1250. The size of the lot remains undisclosed as of now. Interested buyers can reserve one at any authorised Harley-Davidson dealership in the country. As for the pricing, the standard model of the American ADV costs INR 16.90 lakh whereas the Special trim retails at INR 19.99 lakh.

The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 draws power from the brand’s Revolution Max 1250 V-twin engine. It’s a 1252cc, liquid-cooled motor that churns out 150 HP of max power at 9000 rpm and 127 Nm of peak torque at 6750 rpm. The motorcycle certainly looks like it can handle some serious off-road beating and also crunch up good miles without any hassle.

There are various differences between the Standard and Special variants of the new Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250. The latter comes equipped with a semi-active suspension setup that’s going to make a world of a difference. It also features a unique Adaptive Ride Height (ARH) feature which automatically transitions between a low stopped position and optimal ride height when the motorcycle is in motion.

In terms of electronics, the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is equipped with Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements including Cornering Enhanced Electronically Linked Braking, Cornering Enhanced Anti-lock Braking System, Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System, Cornering Enhanced Drag-Torque Slip Control System, and Hill Hold Control. Pre-programed ride modes include Road, Sport, Rain, Off-Road and Off-Road Plus. All instrumentation and infotainment functions are displayed on a tilting 6.8-inch TFT touchscreen. The display supports infotainment generated by the rider’s Bluetooth-equipped mobile device, including music and calls.

All prices are ex-showroom