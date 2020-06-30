Harley-Davidson hosted India’s first-ever virtual HOG Rally on its social media channels. The American motorcycle company also used this digital event to officially launch the new Harley-Davidson Low Rider S in the country.

The Eastern HOG Rally (EHR) is one of Harley-Davidson’s zonal rallies that was originally scheduled to take place in March this year. However, because of the nationwide lockdown that was enforced to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the EHR had to be postponed. Considering the current Covid-19 situation in the country, Harley-Davidson found a digital way to celebrate the love for motorcycling by organising India’s first-ever virtual HOG Rally.

In a 60-minute live streaming show, over 5.7 lakh organic viewers became a part of the first-of-a-kind initiative taken by Harley-Davidson India. The virtual event also reached out to the brand lovers outside the HOG community and gave them an opportunity to experience the Harley-Davidson lifestyle.

Speaking at India’s first-ever virtual HOG Rally, Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director, Asia Emerging Markets and India, Harley-Davidson said:

Harley-Davidson has always thrived upon sharing experiential events with their riders. With these changing times, Harley-Davidson India is adapting to new ways to provide experiences to its riders and deliver upon the promise of a Harley lifestyle. This virtual rally is a testament of our commitment towards celebrating the HOG community and keeping our riders at the forefront of everything we do.

Also Read: 2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 BS6 gets a price hike

The virtual HOG Rally also witnessed the first virtual launch of the American motorcycle company in India. The new Harley-Davidson Low Rider S with the brand’s iconic 1,868cc Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine has been officially launched at INR 14.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The cruiser has got 92 hp and 155 Nm and is available at most of the Harley-Davidson dealerships across the country for a test ride.

For more Harley-Davidson news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.