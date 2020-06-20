2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 BS6 gets a price hike - IAB Report

Harley-Davidson has increased the price of the 2020 Iron 883 BS6. The 883 cc single-seater roadster costs INR 12,000 more now.

The Harley-Davidson Iron 883 received its BS6 update in March this year. The American motorcycle company launched the more eco-friendly bike at a starting price of INR 9.26 lakh*. It has become INR 12,000 expensive now.

The 2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 BS6' price is colour-dependent. The motorcycle is available in 4 colour options. Following is a detailed colour-wise price table for a better understanding.

Model Colour Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike 2020 Iron 883 BS6 Black Denim, Barracuda Silver Denim, River Rock Grey INR 9.26 lakh INR 9.38 lakh INR 12,000 Scorched Orange/Silver Flux (dual-tone) INR 9.77 lakh INR 9.89 lakh INR 12,000

2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 BS6 Specifications

Powering the 2020 Iron 883 BS6 is Harley-Davidson’s air-cooled Evolution powertrain. It is a V-Twin engine with a displacement of 883 cc. It comes with Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI) for uncompromised performance. This mill is capable of putting down 68 Nm of peak torque which kicks in at 4,750 rpm.

Aspect Specifications Engine type Air-cooled, Evolution No of cylinders 2 (V-Twin) Displacement 883 cc Max torque 68 Nm at 4,750 rpm Bore / Stroke 76.2 mm / 96.8 mm Compression ratio 9.0:1 Fuel system Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI) Exhaust Black exhaust headers and black mufflers

2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 BS6 Features

Imparting the raw roadster look to the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 are various blacked-out components such as the V-Twin engine, dual-exhausts and drag-style handlebar. The machined 9-spoke alloy wheels of the motorcycle are also black but with a touch of silver/chrome for contrast. The American brand has also provided black fork gaiters and wide tyres with short fenders that complete the overall look of the motorbike.

In other news, Harley-Davidson is providing a flat discount of INR 55,500 on the 2020 Street Rod BS6. The sportier version of the 2020 Harley-Davidson Street 750 BS6 is available at a starting price of INR 5,99,999* now. This attractive price is a limited-time offer, though.

*Ex-showroom