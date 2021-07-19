Harley-Davidson & Jason Momoa Together Launch New Apparel Collection

Harley-Davidson and Hollywood star, Jason Momoa, have come together to launch a new apparel collection called the Harley-Davidson Museum X Jason Momoa Collection. This collection is a curated assortment designed in partnership with Momoa, blending his passion for the Harley-Davidson brand and aloha spirit.

Speaking on the occasion, Momoa said, “I have been a true fan of Harley-Davidson for a long time and the opportunity to develop a line of apparel together was something I was absolutely stoked to do. This collection is really personal to me, like the image of a ‘56 Panhead motor from my first motorcycle, or some subtle inclusions of ‘Aloha’ in unique ways. I truly hope people love it as much as I enjoyed doing it.

The Harley-Davidson Museum x Jason Momoa apparel collection is a vintage-inspired collection that features iconic designs and styling that tie back to H-D’s lineage while paying tribute to Jason’s Polynesian heritage. Every piece tells a different story and captures the spirit of the open road. The American made collection includes 16 various men’s apparel and accessory styles, including vintage-inspired racing jerseys, aloha shirts, a casual leather jacket, vintage tees, and custom-printed bandanas.

“Jason’s authentic passion for the brand reinforces how collaborations such as this one, align with our Hardwire strategy to expand our complementary business with engaging products, services and experiences,” said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO, Harley-Davidson.

Due to the limited production of this collection, it is being sold exclusively through the H-D Museum. Customers can purchase online or in-person at The Shop located on the H-D Museum campus in Milwaukee, Wis.

In other news, Harley-Davidson has recently revealed the all-new Sportster S. It is the latest model in the American brand’s product lineup to feature the company’s new Revolution engine. It’s a liquid-cooled V-twin motor equipped with DOHC and VVT capable of producing 125 Nm of peak torque.