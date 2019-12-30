Great Wall Motors hopes to secure Indian production site by H2 2020 - Report

Great Wall Motors is planning to make an entry into the Indian market by 2021. The company hopes to have a production site in the country by the second half of next year, as per a recent Reuters report.

Since local production is the best way to get things in the top gear in India, Great Wall Motors is contemplating acquiring an existing production site, most likely the General Motors plant in Maharashtra. SAIC did the same thing, albeit with GM's Gujarat plant, in order to speed up its India entry. Interestingly, SAIC is also in talks with GM to acquire the Maharashtra plant. Located in Talegaon, this facility can be used to produce 1,65,000 vehicles a year and 1,60,000 powertrains. SAIC is considering it for future use, for when the Gujarat plant runs out of capacity.

Some say that the Haval H6 will be Great Wall Motors' first model in India, while others claim the Haval H4 to be that product. Reuters, on the other hand, says that an EV is also under consideration as the maiden product. Sure, a CBU/CKD import would allow the company to enter the market much faster and start building its brand while the local factory is being set up. The Haval H6 has already been spied in India.

Great Wall Motors is also considering whether to set up a battery assembly plant in India to localise its EVs significantly. The company hopes to capitalise on the gaps left by the companies who have scaled back plans for India, such as FCA.

In other news, Haima Automobile is also planning Indian launch early next decade. Auto Expo 2020 will be the event where these new Chinese companies will first showcase their products in our country.

[Source: Reuters]

[Source: Mint]