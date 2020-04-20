New Haval F5 compact SUV to be launched in China today - IAB Report

Today, China will get the 2020 Haval F5, the new compact SUV that had debuted at the 2019 Guangzhou Auto Show in November. Great Wall Motors will introduce Haval in India in 2021. The Haval F5, a Jeep Compass rival, seems like the right choice for entering our market.

The 2020 Haval F5 looks the same as the old model on the outside. The compact SUV measures 4,470 mm in length, 1,857 mm in width and 1,638 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,680 mm. What’s new for MY2020 is a more high-tech interior.

The new Haval F5 is equipped with Fun-Life intelligent networking system and WeChat integration. The steering wheel has WeChat exclusive control buttons for giving voice controls for WeChat car version. The centre console is partially new and includes various new touch-operated controls in place of physical controls for a cleaner design.

There are a myriad of connected vehicle solutions onboard, including remote unlocking/locking, remote engine start/stop and remote climate control system on/off. The most attractive upgrade for the Chinese customers should be the WeChat integration, though.

The Haval F5 is continuing with the GW4B15A engine and the 7-speed wet-type dual-clutch automatic transmission this year. The 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol mill produces 124 kW (168.59 PS) at 5,000-5,600 rpm and 285 Nm of torque at 1,400-3,000 rpm.

Also Read: At least 5 Haval SUVs priced up to INR 50 lakh planned for India

The MY2019 Haval F5’s prices range from CNY 1,02,000-1,30,000 (INR 11,02,553.38-14,06,225.27). The MY2020 Haval F5 should have similar pricing. Should Great Wall Motors launch this compact SUV in India? Let us know with a comment below.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Haval updates and other four-wheeler news.