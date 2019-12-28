Great Wall Motors to launch three Haval SUVs in India - Report

After SAIC, Great Wall Motors will be the next Chinese automaker to enter the Indian market, and it will do so with its Haval brand. According to a new report, the company has lined up three Haval SUVs for our market in the first phase.

Like MG, Haval is headquartered in India in Gurugram, Haryana. Haval is one of the Chinese conglomerate’s four automobile brands, the other three being Wey, Ora and Great Wall Pickup. Haval is an SUV-focused brand, Wey is an SUV-only brand and deals only in models relatively upmarket compared to Haval, Ora is an EV brand, and Great Wall Pickup focuses mainly on pickup trucks and other commercial vehicles.

Great Wall Motors will begin its India innings with three Haval SUVs, and the first of them will be the Haval H4, as per the report. The company will display the Haval H4, as well as the Haval H6 and Haval H9, at Auto Expo 2020. The first model, the Haval H4, will likely compete with the likes of Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier and MG Hector in India.

The Haval H4 was introduced with 1.3- and 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engines in November 2017. The report says that its Indian launch is scheduled to take place in 2021. This 5-seat SUV measures 4,410 mm in length, 1,845 mm in width and 1,695 mm in height. It has a 2,660 mm wheelbase. In India, the 1.5L engine should be certainly offered, and maybe a diesel engine as well, perhaps FCA’s 2.0L MultiJet II unit that’s shared by all the aforementioned expected rivals.

The Haval H6 is a model bigger than the Haval H4. If brought here, expect it to be pitted against the Mitsubishi Outlander and the likes. The Haval H9 is an even bigger, ladder-frame tough SUV and the brand's flagship model. The report suggests that both these bigger models will also be brought to India, with the flagship model going against the MG-badged Maxus D90 that’s arriving here by 2021.

Also Read: Great Wall Motors to set up plant in Gujarat

In addition to the India-bound Haval SUVs, the report says that Great Wall Motors will likely showcase a couple of EVs from the Wey brand as well. However, Wey brand has only one EV - the XEV concept, and so, it’s possible that the report is actually talking about Ora’s line-up that includes three EVs, one of which is still a concept.

[Source: autocarindia.com]