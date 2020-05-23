Exclusive: Ora R1 (GWM R1) EV from Auto Expo 2020 getting 400 km+ range

The Ora R1 that debuted in India as the GWM R1 at Auto Expo 2020 is set to receive some substantial upgrades. The possibly India-bound EV will be available with a more powerful motor and a bigger battery pack in China likely from the second half of this year.

Currently, the Ora R1 EV is available in China with only an electric motor that produces 35 kW (47.59 PS) of maximum power and 125 Nm of peak torque. The Ora R1 will receive a more capable electric motor that generates 45 kW (61.18 PS) of maximum power and 130 Nm of peak torque. The electric car with the more potent motor will get its juice from a 36 kWh battery pack.

The Ora R1 with the 35 kW electric motor is available with two battery pack options. One is a 28.5 kWh unit that provides a range of 301 km. It takes 9.1 hours for a full charge via a 3.3 kW AC charger and 40 minutes to achieve 80% charging from 5% using a DC fast charger. The other battery pack has a capacity of 33 kWh and provides a range of 351 km. It takes 10 hours to get fully charged via a 3.3 kW AC charger and 40 minutes to achieve 80% charging from 5% using a DC fast charger.

Great Wall Motors plans to acquire GM’s Talegaon plant in the State of Maharashtra to make SUVs and EVs in India. The company will launch its products via the Haval brand and a new Great Wall Motors brand. Internationally, the Chinese conglomerate markets its products via four brands: Haval, Wey, Ora and GWM Pickup. It was expected to launch its first model in India in 2021. However, a recent report suggests that it could postpone its India entry.

