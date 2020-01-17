Great Wall Motors ceases the deal for GM India's Talegaon plant

On the lines of previous reports, Great Wall Motors and General Motors has announced an agreement today for the sale of GM India’s Talegaon plant. The agreement is now on the table for the necessary government and regulatory approvals.

GWM Global Strategy Vice President Mr. Liu Xiangshang mentioned that this will a concrete step toward brand's entry in India. He said, “The Indian market has great potential, rapid economic growth and a good investment environment. Entering the Indian market is an important step for Great Wall Motors’ global strategy.”

It is not news that Great Wall Motors is planning to make an entry into the Indian market by 2021. Recently, the brand also took to Twitter to also officially confirm its Haval & Ora line-up for the Auto Expo 2020.

Now, to get things up and running, the company has ceased the deal with General Motors to acquire its Talegaon plant in Maharastra. If you remember, SAIC did the same thing, albeit with GM's Gujarat plant, in order to speed up its India entry. SAIC now uses this plant to manufacture the MG Hector.

The GM's Talegaon based facility in Maharastra can be used to roll out 1,65,000 vehicles a year and 1,60,000 powertrains.

Great Wall Motors' initial offering for India is likely to be an SUV. As teased previously, the company would introduce its Haval and Ora brand in India. For the uninitiated, the Haval SUV range comprises the H2, H4, H6, H9 and many other models. While some reports claim that Haval H6 will its first product for India, others suggest that Haval H4 will be the brand's maiden product.

On the other hand, the company also has three EVs under the Ora brand, R1, R2 (currently in concept stage) and iQ. The teaser image (below) displays the Ora R1 which may very well be under consideration for the Indian market.

Also Read: Haval Concept B, Haval Concept R - Motorshow Focus

While the things are being organised at the Talegaon plant, the company will likely consider the CBU/CKD import route which will catalyze its Indian plans.

In similar updates, Haima Automobile is also planning its India entry and will debut at Auto Expo 2020.