Great Wall Motors announces India entry, confirms Haval & Ora for Auto Expo 2020

Great Wall Motors has now officially confirmed its India entry. The company has created a Twitter account for its Indian operations and tweeted its greetings: "Namaste India! All set for great things ahead".

Great Wall Motors will showcase products from its Haval and Ora brands at Auto Expo 2020, suggests the company's official Twitter handle. Haval is an SUV-focused brand, while Ora is an EV-only brand. The company also has two more brands under the belt, Wey and Great Wall Pick-up. The former is an SUV-only brand and deals strictly in models relatively upmarket compared to Haval, while the latter focuses mainly on pickup trucks and other commercial vehicles. These two brands are unlikely to be brought to India.

As a per a previous report, Great Wall Motors hopes to secure a production site in the country by the second half of next year. The company is eyeing the GM's Talegaon (Maharashtra) plant that has an annual production capacity of 1,65,000 vehicles and 1,60,000 powertrains. Even SAIC is considering the same facility for future use.

Great Wall Motors' first product in India is likely to be an SUV. Its Haval SUV range consists of the H2, H4, H6, H9 and many other models. Some claim that the Haval H6 will be Great Wall Motors' first product for the Indian market, while others say that the Haval H4 will be its maiden offering. An is also said to be under consideration as the first product. For the record, the company sells three EVs under Ora, R1, R2 (currently in concept stage) and iQ. GWM's promo image on its Indian Twitter account shows the Ora R1, alongside Haval H9 and the Haval H2. Though not confirmed, these three products will likely be present at the Expo.

Whatever the case may be, a CBU/CKD import would open up doors fast for Great Wall Motors in India, while the local factory is being set up. If you recollect, the Haval H6 has already been spied getting tested on the Indian roads.

In similar updates, Haima Automobile is also planning its India entry and will debut at Auto Expo 2020.