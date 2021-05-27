Ford Shares Tips on How to Maintain Your Car During Lockdown

With India going into a state of strict curfew or full lockdown due to the health crisis, most people are now working from home with their vehicles spending more time parked rather than being driven. Keeping a vehicle parked for extended periods of time can have adverse effects on its condition. To help mitigate that and keep your vehicle in a good shape during the lockdown, Ford India has shared a few tips that you can follow.

PARK IN A CAR SHED OR USE A CAR COVER

If your vehicle has to stand in the same place for a long time, it is advisable to park it under a shed to keep it safer and cleaner. If a shed is unavailable, invest in a quality cover that will keep the vehicle from rusting and fading under the sun. However, avoid using the cover indoors to help the moisture evaporate faster, especially in humid weather.

CHECK THE TYRE PRESSURE

Vehicle tyres come with recommended air pressure numbers that ensure smooth contact between the vehicle and the road. If the vehicle is parked for an extended period of time, the tyres tend to lose air pressure. Check your tyres' air pressures regularly and also check the valves and valve caps for leaks.

DON’T ENGAGE THE HANDBRAKE, PARK THE CAR IN GEAR

When parking the vehicle for a long time, avoid engaging the handbrake as it may lead to rust forming at the point of contact between the brake pads and the disc/drum, leading it to get jammed. Instead, find level ground, park it in first gear, and use wheel chocks to stop the vehicle from rolling.

FILL UP THE FUEL TANK

One of the major but overlooked problems of leaving a vehicle unused for a long time is rusting on the inside of the fuel tank. A low fuel level can have an adverse effect on the fuel pump and will wear it out faster. Low fuel levels can also lead to condensation developing in an empty tank, inviting corrosion. One should fill the vehicle to the brim with fuel and ensure the tank is sealed properly as well.

DISCONNECT THE BATTERY

Removing the battery if the vehicle isn’t going to be used for a long time is a good idea, as is greasing the terminals and the wire to prevent rusting. Alternatively, you should start the vehicle every fourth or fifth day and idle the engine for a few minutes. This ensures that the battery is working normally.

CHANGE ENGINE OIL AT REGULAR INTERVALS

The quality and integrity of the vehicle’s engine oil can play a significant factor in its overall health. Engine oil keeps all moving parts of the powertrain well lubricated and acts as a layer to trap out all the dust, dirt and sediments to keep the wear and tear minimal. This is why make sure to change your engine oil at regular intervals.

KEEP THE INTERIOR CLEAN

Just like keeping the exterior of your vehicle safe from fade and rust is important, so is keeping the interior clean. To do this, start your vehicle every fourth or fifth day and switch on the AC at its fastest fan speed. This will help in removing the dust and other particles in the cabin. Also, make sure to not leave any eatables inside and ensure to close all the windows.

If you own a Ford vehicle, then the FordPass app allows customers to check on their vehicle’s health. The app also has remote features like start/stop, lock/unlock, locate your vehicle, and more on their FordPass equipped vehicle.