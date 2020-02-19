First Suzuki electric scooter in India to be launched in 2021 - Report

While Bajaj Auto has become the first mainstream automaker to launch an electric scooter, Suzuki Motorcycle India is hoping to catch-up soon and plans to launch its first electric two-wheeler by 2021, says a report from Autocar India.

As per previous reports, Suzuki Motorcycle India has already developed a prototype electric scooter and plans to start testing it this year. The company is currently studying trends and gathering as much information around the EV market in India as possible. Interestingly, the company is also in talks with Maruti Suzuki to set up charging infrastructure and plans to make use of the automaker's large network.

Suzuki Motorcycle India has already climbed up the ladder and secured a position as the third-highest scooter seller in India overtaking Hero Motorcorp, and it hopes to replicate the success with its EV offerings. For the record, the company's scooter portfolio comprises just two models – Access 125 and Burgman Street.

Electric two-wheelers are a part of the long-term strategy for Suzuki Motorcycle India and the company plans to first expand its motorcycle portfolio with a slew of premium models in the near future. The most imminent new launches will include a new quarter-litre motorcycle (most definitely the Intruder 250). Also, there is a possibility of seeing the SV650 roadster being launched in India.

[News Source: Autocar India]