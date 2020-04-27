First details of Suzuki electric scooter for India revealed - Report

Rumours about a Suzuki electric scooter for India being under development have been circulating for quite some time now. However, there hasn’t been any solid information regarding the same. Now, the first details of the Japanese electric scooter have emerged.

Suzuki has filed patent images of its upcoming electric scooter. These images reveal essential information. Suzuki has used a steel frame with a simple construction including circular and square-section tubing. The design of the frame has been kept as minimalistic as possible. However, the frame would consist of pressed-steel parts which are claimed to improve rigidity with minimal complexity and cost.

The electric scooter will have a box-shaped battery that will be been placed under the seat for easy access and removability. This hints that, perhaps, Suzuki is eyeing for a swappable battery mechanism. The battery of the electric scooter will sit above the motor which will be connected to the driven wheel via a conventional belt mechanism. All the electronic controls will be confined into a box which will be located under the rider’s feet in the floorboard. The patent images also reveal that the Suzuki electric scooter will come equipped with conventional low-cost suspension.

The aforementioned details highlight suggest that Suzuki’s new electric scooter will be an affordable offering focused more on the range and price than performance. As per the earlier reports, Suzuki plans to start testing its upcoming electric scooter in India this year and launch it in 2021. The ongoing COVID-19 situation must have delayed the operation, but we still expect the market release to take place next year.

While electric two-wheelers are slowly getting accepted in the Indian market, their high price still keeps many prospective buyers away. Perhaps, Suzuki’s new low budget electric scooter will be able to make a difference and lure in those customers.