New Suzuki Burgman 200 launched in Japan - IAB Report

Suzuki has launched the new Burgman 200 in Japan. With the MY2020 update, the Suzuki Burgman 200 has received new colour options at no extra cost.

Previously, the Suzuki Burgman 200 was available in Matte Fibroin Grey Metallic, Matte Black Metallic and Brilliant White colour options. The first two have been discontinued. Apart from the carried forward Brilliant White colour option, the maxi-scooter is available in two new colour options - Titan Black and Matte Platinum Silver Metallic.

Except for the new colour options, there’s nothing else new about the Suzuki Burgman 200. It continues to flaunt its two dual headlight setup and large front windscreen. The large seat is very well contoured to provide the utmost comfort to both the rider and the pillion. Also, the large 41-litre under-seat storage space is sufficient to accommodate two full-face helmets (depending on their size). Speaking of storage space, the Burgman 200’s front pocket is also quite spacious and even equipped with a 12V DC socket.

Suzuki Burgman 200 Specs

The 163 kg Suzuki Burgman 200 is powered by a 199 cc single-cylinder engine. This fuel-injected powerplant produces 18 PS and 16 Nm of torque. Suzuki claims that this engine is capable of returning a fuel economy of 36 km/l.

Aspect Specification Engine type 4-stroke, single-cylinder, water-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve Displacement 199 cc Bore / Stroke 69 mm / 53.4 mm Max power 13 kW or 18 PS at 8,000 rpm Max torque 16 Nm at 6,000 rpm Fuel system Fuel injection Transmission V-belt continuously variable transmission

The Suzuki Burgman 200 hasn't received a price hike and costs the same as before - JPY 485,000 (INR 3.40 lakh).

In India, we have the Suzuki Burgman Street which is a 125 cc maxi-scooter. A Suzuki Burgman 180 is said to be under development for our market. It would compete with the Aprilia SXR range of maxi-scooters that will be launched in September this year.

