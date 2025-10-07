Ferrari Builds Cutting-Edge e-Vortex Test Track in Record Time

Ferrari has completed construction of e-Vortex, its new test circuit adjacent to the Fiorano track, in under four months. Spanning 2 km and covering 37,000 m², the circuit marks a major step in refining functional testing for Ferrari sports cars fresh off the production line.

The track is engineered for precision and repeatability, divided into dedicated sectors for evaluating every aspect of performance. It features wide banked curves, a central straight, and specialized handling corners for dynamic analysis. Ferrari’s proprietary road surfaces allow in-depth study of comfort and driving behaviour, enabling engineers to push cars to their limits safely and efficiently.

e-Vortex will allow testing to gradually shift from public roads to the track, ensuring objective performance assessments and faster detection of anomalies. Centralizing tests also reduces traffic impact in surrounding areas, reflecting Ferrari’s commitment to safety and environmental responsibility.

Supporting the circuit is a 1,000 m² overhaul workshop, designed for static checks and car servicing, streamlining internal workflows and optimizing the car overhaul process.