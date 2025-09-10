Ferrari 849 Testarossa: A Hybrid Monster Reviving a Legendary Name

Ferrari has officially unveiled the 849 Testarossa, its latest hybrid super sports berlinetta, stepping in as the successor to the SF90 Stradale. With a staggering 1,050 cv on tap from its re-engineered twin-turbo V8 paired with three electric motors, the 849 Testarossa is now the most powerful series-production Ferrari ever built.

Power Meets Innovation

At its heart lies an extensively reworked 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8, producing 830 cv alone, complemented by a hybrid system adding another 220 cv. This advanced setup includes a rear motor and two on the front axle, enabling on-demand AWD with torque vectoring. Ferrari also fitted the largest turbos ever seen on a production model from Maranello, delivering ferocious acceleration while keeping the trademark razor-sharp responsiveness.

Driving Dynamics Redefined

The 849 Testarossa debuts Ferrari’s ABS Evo controller, an all-new brake-by-wire system, and a revised spring-damper setup for sharper dynamics at the limit. Despite its massive power boost, clever weight reduction ensures the car achieves the best power-to-weight ratio of any Ferrari range model yet. Aerodynamics have also taken a leap, with 415 kg of downforce at 250 km/h, a 25 kg gain over the SF90, alongside a 15% improvement in cooling efficiency.

Design and Heritage

Visually, the 849 Testarossa channels inspiration from 1970s Sports Prototypes, mixing sharp geometry with functional aero. The name itself revives Ferrari’s iconic Testa Rossa legacy, first used in 1956 and immortalized by the 1984 Testarossa. Inside, the cabin is more driver-centric, with a redesigned steering wheel featuring mechanical buttons, an updated HMI system, and a new central console with a gated-inspired gear layout.