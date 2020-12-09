New Honda PCX range of scooters (including a hybrid) introduced in Japan

Honda has introduced its new PCX range of scooters in Japan. The series includes 3 models - the Honda PCX, PCX 160, and PCX e:HEV (hybrid). They will go on sale in the Land of the Rising Sun on 28 Jan 2021.

All three Honda PCX models are very similar to each other in terms of styling, design, and features. The main difference between them is the powertrain.

New Honda PCX

This is the base model in the new Honda PCX range. It draws power from a 124cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that comes equipped with Honda’s eSP technology. It is tuned to produce 12.5 PS of maximum power at 8750 rpm and 12 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm.

New Honda PCX 160

This is the most powerful model in the new PCX range. It uses a larger 156cc engine that is capable of delivering 15.8 PS of max power at 8500 rpm and the peak torque of 15 Nm kicks in at 6500 rpm.

New Honda PCX e:HEV

It has the same 124cc petrol engine that brings the base PCX model to life. However, being a hybrid variant, it also features an electric motor which can churn out 1.9 PS of max power and 4.3 Nm of peak torque. This means that the Honda PCX e:HEV has 14.4 PS of total power and 16.3 Nm of combined torque.

Some of the common key features of the new PCX range include:

Honda Selectable Torque Control

USB socket

Honda SMART Key system

Sporty styling

Large headlamps

Alloy wheels

Single-piece seat

The base model of the new Honda PCX series has been priced at JPY 357,500 (INR 2.5 lakh) whereas the most powerful variant, the PCX 160 costs JPY 407,000 (INR 2.87 lakh). The PCX e:HEV hybrid is the most expensive amongst the three and carries a sticker price of JPY 448,800 (INR 3.17 lakh).

There’s no word from Honda regarding bringing the PCX scooters to India. Considering the growing trend of maxi-scooters in the country, the Honda PCX could be a great option provided it has a reasonable price tag.

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.