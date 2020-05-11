The BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launch has been affected by the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. IndianAutosBlog.com has learnt that the launch of the most affordable Kawasaki bike in India motorcycle might be delayed by two months.

IndianAutosBlog.com understands that the BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 was originally scheduled to be launched in India during September-October 2020. Because of the spread of the deadly coronavirus, the entire country was put under lockdown at the end of March. As a result, just like most other companies, Kawasaki temporarily suspended its operations. This has affected the launch of the more eco-friendly Ninja 300.

While the country is still under lockdown, the concerned authorities have given some relaxation in various parts of the nation. On 1 May 2020, the Indian Government announced a set of new guidelines with regards to resumption of manufacturing, industrial and commercial business activities. Since the Ninja 300 is a heavily localised model, it's going to a little longer than other models to be launched in BS6 version.

As per our sources, because of the crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the launch of the BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 might be delayed by two months. This means that the bike may start reaching the dealerships in November-December 2020.

As per the earlier reports, Kawasaki discontinued the BS4 Ninja 300 in December 2019 and details about the bike’s BS6 model were scarce. However, in January this year, a Ninja 300 was spotted testing at ARAI’s Pune campus, suggesting that the smallest Ninja in Kawasaki’s product line-up in India is indeed getting its BS6 update.

The BS4 Kawasaki Ninja 300 retailed at INR 2.98 lakh (ex-showroom). To keep the price of the BS6 Ninja 300 as competitive, Kawasaki wouldn’t make any significant changes other than tweaking the engine to comply with the more stringent emission standards.