Exclusive: Bajaj RE EV electric rickshaw specs leaked, to be launched soon

18/01/2020 - 07:00 | ,   | Sagar Parikh
Just weeks after its first electric scooter, the all-new Chetak, Bajaj Auto will launch its first electric rickshaw. The upcoming three-wheeler will be called ‘Bajaj RE EV’ and here are some of its mechanical specifications.

Powering the Bajaj RE EV will be a 4.3 kW (5.85 PS) electric motor.

The Bajaj RE EV will measure 2,714 mm in length, 1,350 mm in width and 1,772 mm in height. It will have a 2010 mm wheelbase and a gross weight of 732 kg. With a 1+3 seating layout, it will accommodate three passengers along with the driver. Powering this rickshaw will be a 4.3 kW (5.85 PS) electric motor. The top speed of the battery-powered electric three-wheeler will be 42 km/h. The on-board charger’s capacity will be 1.2 kW.

The battery specifications of the production version are yet to be known, but the prototype that was showcased at MOVE 2018 had 48-volt swappable Lithium-ion batteries that offered a range of 120 km. The prototype had also revealed that the pure electric variant of the Bajaj RE will look more stylish with a unique design and a digital instrument cluster.

The Bajaj RE EV will compete with the Mahindra Treo, which is available in four configurations and priced between INR 1,65,552* and INR 2,69,383*. Expect it to cost easily above INR 2,50,000* at launch. A cheaper variant offering 1+4 seating layout and lower-end equipment could be introduced later to make it more accessible.

*Ex-showroom, post-subsidy

