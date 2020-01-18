Exclusive: Bajaj RE EV electric rickshaw specs leaked, to be launched soon

Just weeks after its first electric scooter, the all-new Chetak, Bajaj Auto will launch its first electric rickshaw. The upcoming three-wheeler will be called ‘Bajaj RE EV’ and here are some of its mechanical specifications.

The Bajaj RE EV will measure 2,714 mm in length, 1,350 mm in width and 1,772 mm in height. It will have a 2010 mm wheelbase and a gross weight of 732 kg. With a 1+3 seating layout, it will accommodate three passengers along with the driver. Powering this rickshaw will be a 4.3 kW (5.85 PS) electric motor. The top speed of the battery-powered electric three-wheeler will be 42 km/h. The on-board charger’s capacity will be 1.2 kW.

The battery specifications of the production version are yet to be known, but the prototype that was showcased at MOVE 2018 had 48-volt swappable Lithium-ion batteries that offered a range of 120 km. The prototype had also revealed that the pure electric variant of the Bajaj RE will look more stylish with a unique design and a digital instrument cluster.

The Bajaj RE EV will compete with the Mahindra Treo, which is available in four configurations and priced between INR 1,65,552* and INR 2,69,383*. Expect it to cost easily above INR 2,50,000* at launch. A cheaper variant offering 1+4 seating layout and lower-end equipment could be introduced later to make it more accessible.

*Ex-showroom, post-subsidy