Maruti Suzuki has completed its entire BS6 transition, and during that, it has introduced some new engine technologies as well. The company's BS6 petrol engines ranging from as 0.8-litre to compact 1.5-litre. These engines have proven their mettle with incredible fuel efficiencies, refined nature and impeccable reliability.

Here are all the BS6 compliant petrol engines which Maruti Suzuki uses for its passenger vehicles.

F8D

Currently the smallest engine in the entire lineup of Maruti Suzuki, the F8D engine is a 0.8-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder unit. It is one of the company's oldest engines. This particular engine powers only one car in the lineup, the Alto (INR 2.95 lakh* onwards). It was upgraded to BS6 in 2019.

This three-cylinder gasoline engine in the Maruti Alto is capable of producing a maximum power output of 48 PS @ 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 69 Nm @ 3,500 rpm. It is coupled to a 5-speed gearbox as standard and returns a fuel economy of 22.05 km/l.

K10B

The K10B 1.0-litre engine also needs no introduction, having existed for over a decade now and employed in some of the country's highest-selling cars. Currently, it powers the WagonR (INR 4.45 lakh* onwards), Celerio (INR 4.41 lakh* onwards) and S Presso (INR 3.70 lakh* onwards). In its original form, it debuted in the Maruti Alto K10 and has now been tuned to comply with the BS6 norms. It's still a naturally aspirated three-cylinder mill.

The K10B engine is able to deliver a maximum power output of 68 PS @ 5,500 rpm and 90 Nm of peak torque @ 3,500 rpm. In all the three products mentioned above, this engine is offered with 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT options. Check out the fuel economy ratings in the table below:

Model Fuel Efficiency Maruti S-Presso manual 21.7 km/l Maruti S-Presso AMT 21.7 km/l Maruti WagonR 1.0 manual 21.79 km/l Maruti WagonR 1.0 AMT 21.79 km/l Maruti Celerio manual 21.63 km/l Maruti Celerio AMT 21.63 km/l Maruti Celerio X manual 21.63 km/l Maruti Celerio X AMT 21.63 km/l

G12B

G12B is the least talked about gasoline engine from Maruti Suzuki, and like the F8D engine, it is restricted to only one vehicle, which is the Eeco (INR 3.81 lakh* onwards).

G12B is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine. It is offered with a 5-speed gearbox as standard. It makes a maximum power of 73.4 PS @ 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 98 Nm @ 3,000 rpm, which makes it the least powerful four-cylinder engine in the company's lineup. This engine returns a fuel efficiency of 16.11 km/l.

K12M

K12M has been one of the most commonly applied petrol engines in bigger Maruti Suzukis for well over a decade now. It wouldn't be wrong to say that like the now-discontinued D13A 1.3-litre diesel engine, the K12M engine has been vital to Maruti Suzuki's success over the past decade. Currently, this 1.2-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder mill is used in the WagonR, Ignis, Swift and Baleno, which are priced from INR 5.13 lakh*, INR 4.89 lakh*, INR 5.19 lakh* and INR 5.64 lakh* respectively.

Known for its peppy power delivery and excellent refinement, the 1.2-litre K12M engine belts out a maximum power of 83 PS @ 6,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 113 Nm @ 4,200 rpm in all the four cars. A 5-speed manual transmission is the standard fitment with this engine. As an option, customers can go for a 5-speed automated manual transmission in the WagonR, Ignis and Swift or a CVT in the Baleno.

Model Fuel Efficiency Maruti WagonR 1.2 manual 20.52 km/l Maruti WagonR 1.2 AMT 20.52 km/l Maruti Ignis manual 20.89 km/l Maruti Ignis AMT 20.89 km/l Maruti Swift manual 21.21 km/l Maruti Swift AMT 21.21 km/l Maruti Baleno manual 21.01 km/l Maruti Baleno CVT 19.56 km/l

K12N

The K12N engine is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine. It is a more advanced version of the K12M engine. Higher compression ratio, dual Variable Valve Timing system, cooled EGR system, redesigned cooling channels with piston cooling jets and use of advanced low friction engine oil improved efficiency and reduced friction.

This engine is offered as a more premium alternative to the K12M engine in the Maruti Baleno (INR 7.33 lakh* onwards) and as standard in the Maruti DZire (INR 5.89 lakh* onwards). In the hatchback, it is equipped with the company's Progressive Smart Hybrid dual-battery mild-hybrid system that offers brake energy regeneration, torque assist functions and idle start-stop functions. Even though it doesn't come equipped with a mild-hybrid sedan, it does offer the idle start-stop function.

In both Baleno and DZire, the K12N engine churns out a maximum power of 90 PS @ 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 113 Nm @ 4,200 rpm. With this engine, the new Maruti DZire has become the most fuel-efficient petrol car in the country today. This engine is available with only a 5-speed manual transmission in the Baleno, but in the DZire, it can be had with a 5-speed automated manual transmission optionally.

Model Fuel Efficiency Maruti Baleno Smart Hybrid 23.89 km/l Maruti Dzire manual 23.26 km/l Maruti Dzire AMT 24.12 km/l

K15B

K15B is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine. It is the largest petrol engine offered by Maruti Suzuki and powers the more premium models like the Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6 and Vitara Brezza, which are priced from INR 8.32 lakh*, INR 7.59 lakh*, INR 9.85 lakh* and INR 7.34 lakh* respectively. The S-Cross will soon get this engine.

The K15B 1.5-litre engine, in all these cars, is being offered with the choices of a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 4-speed torque converter. In all the four aforementioned offerings, the K15B engine has been blessed with the Smart Hybrid technology (save for the manual variants of Vitara Brezza). It produces a maximum power of 105 PS @ 6,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 138 Nm @ 4,400 rpm.

Model Fuel Efficiency Maruti Ertiga manual 19.01 km/l Maruti Ertiga AT 17.99 km/l Maruti Vitara Brezza manual 17.03 km/l Maruti Vitara Brezza AT 18.76 km/l Maruti Ciaz manual 20.65 km/l Maruti Ciaz AT 20.04 km/l Maruti XL6 manual 19.01 km/l Maruti XL6 AT 17.99 km/l

Also read: 5 best sedan cars in India under INR 10 lakh - IAB picks

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog for more featured stories and the latest four-wheeler news.