Maruti S-Cross petrol teased, “arriving soon”

Those searching Maruti S-Cross petrol launch date for months now might get an answer this month finally. Maruti Suzuki has teased the S-Cross petrol in an image saying that it’s “arriving soon”.

The Maruti S-Cross diesel has been discontinued now, and soon, the much-awaited Maruti S-Cross petrol will be launched in its place. The petrol crossover (yes, Maruti Suzuki is honest about the S-Cross being a crossover, not an SUV), will likely be cheaper.

The Maruti S-Cross petrol will employ the familiar K15B 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine. This BS6 engine should be equipped with the Progressive Smart Hybrid dual-battery mild-hybrid system that was introduced in India in the Maruti Ciaz in 2018. It is safe to assume that this engine will produce 77 kW (104.69 PS) of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of maximum torque at 4,400 rpm.

The lower prices and the availability of an automatic transmission will likely make the Maruti S-Cross petrol much more popular in the market than the Maruti S-Cross diesel. The diesel variant’s prices started at INR 8.81 lakh* and went up to INR 11.44 lakh*. Like the diesel variant, the petrol variant should be offered in Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha grades. Expect the automatic transmission option to be available in most of the grades, if not all.

The prices of the Maruti S-Cross petrol may start somewhere between INR 8-8.25 lakh*. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Maruti Suzuki updates and other four-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom Delhi