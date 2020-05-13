5 best sedan cars in India under INR 10 lakh - IAB Picks

SUVs are gaining popularity over sedans across segments, but there is still a significant demand for them in segments under INR 10 lakh*. In this post, we have listed down five best sedans in India based on the most sought after aspects like comfort, fuel economy (mileage) and in-cabin technologies, etc.

Space and comfort – Maruti Ciaz

If there is one sedan which has redefined the term ‘value for money’ among sedans in India, it has to be the Maruti Ciaz. The Maruti Ciaz is undoubtedly the longest car under the INR 10 lakh mark. It not only gives the feeling of owning a much bigger, upper-class sedan, but also a long wheelbase that translates to a much more spacious cabin compared to what rivals offer.

With the segment-best legroom and knee room, and with an adequate amount of shoulder room and headroom on offer, the Maruti Ciaz is clearly the most spacious car in its category. So, if you have a budget of under INR 10 lakh, and are mostly being chauffeured, the Maruti Ciaz is the car for you.

Maruti Suzuki has recently updated the Ciaz with a BS-VI compliant 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, which is available with 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic gearboxes, and delivers a maximum power output of 105 PS and a peak torque output of 138 Nm. The automatic configurations cost over INR 10 lakh*.

Maruti Ciaz manual prices*

Sigma - INR 8,31,974

Delta - INR 8,93,974

Zeta - INR 9,70,974

Alpha - INR 9,97,689

Fuel efficiency and reliability – Maruti Dzire

Maruti Suzuki definitely knows how to make cars which don't burn a hole in the pocket, and what better example can be there than the Maruti Dzire, India's best-selling sedan. Since its inception almost 13 years ago, the Maruti Dzire has been the topmost preferred choice for those who prioritize money saving methods like maximum fuel efficiency and least maintenance costs.

The Maruti Dzire was recently given a makeover, which apart from receiving a fresh new face, also got a new heart in the form of a new 1.2-litre four cylinder petrol engine. The new engine has made the Maruti DZire the most efficient petrol sedan in the country. It has a fuel economy rating of 23.26 km/l with the 5-speed manual transmission and 24.12 km/l with the 5-speed automated manual transmission. The new engine produces 90 PS of maximum power and 113 Nm of peak torque output.

Maruti Dzire manual prices*

LXI - INR 5,89,000

VXI - INR 6,79,000

ZXI - INR 7,48,000

ZXI+ - INR 8,28,000

Maruti Dzire automatic prices*

VXI AMT- INR 7,31,500

ZXI AMT- INR 8,00,500

ZXI+ AMT - INR 8,80,500

Technology and features – Hyundai Aura 1.0 Turbo GDI petrol

Turbocharging is the call of the hour, and while all the manufacturers are gradually coming up with one or two new products with turbocharged petrol engines, Hyundai has set up the pace by introducing a range of cars with a turbocharged petrol engine like the Venue, Creta, Grand i10 Nios, Aura and Verna.

The Hyundai Aura is the only sedan under the INR 10 lakh mark to be available with a turbocharged petrol engine. Priced at INR 8.55 lakh*, the sub-4 metre sedan has a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 100 PS of maximum power and 172 Nm of peak torque output. The engine is coupled to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

And it’s not only the turbocharged petrol engine which gives the Hyundai Aura an edge to over others but also the longest list of comfort and convenience features on offer, which make it the most feature-rich sedan in its category. In the sole SX+ trim in which it is available, the Hyundai Aura 1.0 Turbo GDI is equipped with the largest-in-segment 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with iBlue audio remote application, reverse camera, Apple Carplay and Android Auto, wireless smartphone charger, cooled glove box, push-button start with keyless entry, projector headlamps and daytime running LEDs and machined alloy wheels.

Performance and driving dynamics – Ford Aspire 1.5 TDCI diesel

The Ford Aspire does not get standout sporty design elements like the Hyundai Aura turbo-petrol, but it surely manages to shoot down the latter as well as all the other sedans in its space when it comes to outright performance and driving manners. The Ford Aspire is available with 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. It is the latter which can bring a big smile on your face if you are behind the steering wheel of the Aspire.

Coupled to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, the 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine makes 100 PS of maximum power and 215 Nm of peak torque. It is the torquiest engine in the segment. Also, the traditional virtues of all the Ford products of having nicely weighted steering and finely tuned suspension have been bestowed on the Ford Aspire diesel as well, making it the most fun-to-drive sedan in its category.

Ford Aspire diesel prices*

Trend - INR 7,49,000

Titanium - INR 7,99,00

Titanium+ - INR 8,34,000

Safety – Toyota Yaris

One of the most underrated cars in the Indian automobile market is the Toyota Yaris, which hasn’t clicked much with the Indian audience, and that might be due to steep pricing by Toyota at the time of its launch. However, the high price was justified by the fact that it was equipped with a total of seven airbags as standard. Now, cheaper configurations with three airbags are available. Just to give you a testimony of the Toyota Yaris' prowess in safety, it has secured 4-star rating at Latin NCAP and 5-star rating at ASEAN NCAP.

The Toyota Yaris packs a number of attractive features right from the base grade, like three airbags (front, side, curtain and knee airbags), rear parking sensors, projector headlamps, Bluetooth enabled 2-DIN music system with four speakers, cooled glove box, electrically adjustable outside rear windows and height adjustment for driver’s seat. LED DRLs, alloy wheels, LED rear combination lamps, 7-inch LED touchscreen infotainment system, six speakers, 4.2-inch colour TFT MID, cruise control, paddle shifters, seven airbags, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), front parking sensors and many more/better features. are available in higher grades.

The Toyota Yaris is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, which churns out 107 PS of maximum power and 140 Nm of peak torque output. All the variants of the Toyota Yaris, including the base J variant, are offered with both 5-speed manual and CVT gearboxes.

Toyota Yaris - Prices*

Yaris J-Optional manual - INR 8,76,000

Yaris J-Optional CVT - INR 9,46,000

Yaris J manual - INR 9,40,000

Yaris G-Optional - INR 9,74,000

*Ex-showroom Delhi