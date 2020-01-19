Euro-spec 2020 Hyundai i10 series production commences [Video]

Europe is getting a slightly different Hyundai i10 in the third generation, as it had in the second generation back in 2013. The Euro-spec 2020 Hyundai i10 entered production on the 10th of this month and it will be on sale across the Old Continent from the beginning of next month.

The Euro-spec third-gen i10, just like its predecessor, is manufactured at Hyundai Assan Otomotiv Sanayi (HAOS) plant located in Izmit, Turkey. For those new to this plant, it is the longest-running Hyundai overseas plant, operational since 1997. With nearly 2,500 employees, it can roll out 2,30,000 cars annually. The Euro-spec third-gen i20, just like all its predecessors, will also be made here, Hyundai has confirmed.

The third generation Hyundai i10 made in Turkey has been designed and developed in Germany. Like its predecessor, it’s more stylish than the version sold in India. Similarly, on the contrary, it is not as practical as the India-made car, with a shorter wheelbase. The latest Euro-spec Hyundai i10 has a 2,425 mm wheelbase, while the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has a 2,450 mm wheelbase. The boot capacity is not as good either (252 litres as against 260 litres).

The 2020 Hyundai i10 made in Turkey will be sold in more than 45 markets. In Germany, where it will be available in showrooms from the 8th of next month, its prices will range from €10,990-18,090.