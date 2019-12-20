Energica high performance electric motorcycles to enter India next year - Report

Italian electric two-wheeler manufacturer Energica is reportedly heading to India in 2020, reports Moneycontrol. The source report claims that the two-wheeler brand will enter our market with high-performance electric motorcycles.

Also Read: Is this Husqvarna electric scooter the Chetak twin that is headed to India?

Speaking to the business website, a top executive of Energica, said:

We have been concentrating on Europe and the US. But now we want to concentrate on Asia. So, we would also like to have the opportunity to sell our bikes in India. Thailand, Vietnam and Japan are more involved in bikes, but the next step for sure will be India and China. We have not set a timeline, but we will try to be in India by the end of 2020 or beginning of 2021.

Energica’s existing portfolio comprises three products – Eva Ribelle, Ego and Eva EsseEsse9 – that are currently sold in Europe, US, Japan Hong Kong and South Africa. The details about the planned Indian line-up are unknown.

The Energica Ego is a fully-faired motorcycle, while the Eva Ribelle is a roadster segment product. The Eva EsseEsse9 packs a retro-style design and thus comes equipped with a single-pod LED headlight instead of twin-pod units on the Ego and Eva.

The Ego series is divided into two variants – Ego and Ego+. The Ego+ packs slightly more torque than the Ego. The Eva EsseEsse9, too, is available in two variants - EsseEsse9 and EsseEsse9+. The Eva Ribelle, however, is sold in a single variant.

Mechanical specifications of the Energica Ego+ and the Eva Ribelle are identical, and both motorcycles boast a maximum power output of 107 kW or 145 hp. The peak torque figure is also the same - 215 Nm or 159 ft.-lb. The fully-faired motorcycle, however, can clock a higher top speed than the roadster. The Ego boasts a top speed of 240 km/h, while the Eva Ribelle maxes out at 200 km/h – both electronically limited.

The premium version of the Eva EsseEsse9 packs more torque than the base variant, although its outputs are lower than the Ego+ and Eva Ribelle's. Check out the complete performance numbers in the table below:

Model Max Power Max Torque Top Speed EGO+ 107 kW / 145 Hp 215 Nm / 159 ft-lb Limited at 240 km/h EGO 107 kW / 145 Hp 200 Nm / 148 ft-lb Limited at 240 km/h EVA Ribelle 107 kW / 145 Hp 215 Nm / 159 ft-lb Limited at 200 km/h EVA EsseEsse9+ 80 kW / 109 Hp 200 Nm / 148 ft-lb Limited at 200 km/h EVA EsseEsse9 80 kW / 109 Hp 180 Nm / 133 ft-lb Limited at 200 km/h

All models pack four riding modes (Urban, Eco, Rain and Sport) and four regenerative maps (Low, Medium, High and Off). Back and Forth parking assist is also available on all variants.

Also Read: Upcoming Tork T6X electric motorcycle spied in action

As for the suspension setup, three Energica models have Marzocchi 43 mm front forks with adjustable rebound and compression damping, spring preload and Bitubo rear mono-shock with adjustable rebound, spring preload. Stopping power comes from Brembo, 330 mm double floating discs with a 4-piston radial calliper at the front and a Brembo, 240 mm single disc with a 2-piston calliper at the back.

[Source: Moneycontrol.com]