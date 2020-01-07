eMotion Surge electric motorcycle with 300 km range to debut at Auto Expo 2020 - Report

Coimbatore-based electric two-wheeler company eMotion Motors is reportedly working on the “most exciting electric bike in India”. Speaking to Electric Vehicle Web, eMotion Motors’ founder and Chief Executive, Pranav Singanapalli, confirmed that the new electric motorcycle, christened 'Surge', will debut at Auto Expo 2020 next month.

Also Read: Bajaj Chetak electric to be sold in only India initially, no plans for export

The styling cues of the upcoming electric motorcycle are not a secret, and the vehicle is already listed on the company’s website. In fact, a video of the Surge is available on the company’s YouTube channel. Singanapalli said that the bike we'll see at Auto Expo 2020 will have a slightly revised design, though.

The Surge electric motorcycle is said to have been completely designed in India. As seen on the eMotion Motors’ website, the Surge electric motorcycle features a sleek front fascia with a LED headlight assembly. The front turn indicators are integrated into the rear-view mirror. A body-coloured mask and a black visor surround the headlight assembly.

The motorcycle will be pitched in the roadster category, which includes only the Revolt RV 400. The performance-oriented Ultraviolette F77 is also coming soon.

The hardware specifications appear to be on the budget-side in the YouTube video. However, the photograph on the company’s website shows premium parts such as inverted telescopic forks (as against conventional telescopic forks in the video) at the front. The rear, as seen in the YouTube video and on the company’s website, uses a mono-shock suspension. The electric motorcycle will pack smart functions such as geotagging, anti-theft system, keyless start, and connectivity features such as 4G, WiFi and Bluetooth.

The Surge electric motorcycle will arrive with space to use three batteries. A single battery boasts 40 Ah (lithium-ion) capacity and the total range, with three batteries, is expected to be approximately 300 km. A single battery is claimed to return 100 km of range. The extra batteries will be offered as an option. The charging time, using 'Express Charging', is claimed to be just 50 minutes (full charge). A 15A socket can recharge the battery in about 3-3.5 hours.

In terms of performance, the 0-60 km/h acceleration is claimed to be achieved in 4 seconds, while the top speed is rated at 120 km/h. The Surge will come with a four-speed gearbox. The transmission was added to the motorcycle to deliver a familiar experience to a traditional bike owner. The company will also offer a relatively lower-spec model that will feature a marginally lower 0-60 km/h acceleration timing and a top speed of 100 km/h.

The braking department, equipped with regenerative function, uses discs on both wheels, while the safety net comprises ABS.

Also Read: Top 5 upcoming premium electric scooters will blow your mind - From Bajaj Chetak to TVS Creon

The electric motorcycle, as mentioned above, will be unveiled at Auto Expo 2020, while its deliveries are likely to start six months after the biennial motoring event. The pre-bookings are likely to start in the coming weeks, although eMotion Motors is yet to reveal the list of cities where the motorcycle will be available. The premium model is expected to be priced close to INR 1.4-1.5 lakh (on-road), while the lower-spec model should retail at around INR 1.25-1.3 lakh (on-road) levels.

[Source: electricvehicleweb.in]