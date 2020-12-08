Electric Royal Enfield Meteor Imagined - IAB Rendering

It is not the latest news that an electric Royal Enfield motorcycle is in the works. The development is said to be progressing, however, the final model is at least 3 years away from seeing the light of the day, as per Siddhartha Lal, MD of Eicher Motors. While no details regarding the Royal Enfield electric motorcycle are out, speculations suggest that it would be a retro-styled machine that would go with the brand’s current product portfolio and feature modern-day elements. Based on these assumptions, we have come up with a digital rendering of an electric Royal Enfield Meteor.

The electric Royal Enfield Meteor rendering shows that the EV has the same design and styling features as those of the petrol-powered Meteor 350. There’s a round headlamp with LED ring, classic-looking side turn signals, teardrop fuel tank, and old-school tail lamp. The main difference here is the source of power. While the recently-launched Meteor 350 draws power from a 349cc single-cylinder engine that produces a maximum power of 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque, the electric Royal Enfield Meteor has a large battery pack and an electric motor to get things going. Also, unlike the final chain-drive, the EV uses a belt-drive.

To highlight that it is an EV, the electric Royal Enfield Meteor has been given a different paint scheme; one which isn’t available with the petrol-powered Meteor 350. The fuel tank is finished in white and has blue stripes on either side. We also see the same colour pinstripes on the alloy wheels. Looking closely, there is an EV badge placed under the Meteor logo on the side panels.

Do you think Royal Enfield would make its debut in the EV segment with an electric Meteor or would the design of the electric Royal Enfield be totally new? Let us know in the comments below. Also, do share your views about the electric Royal Enfield Meteor rendering.

