Royal Enfield preparing for its new mid-term plan called RE 2.0 - Report

Eicher Motors-owned Royal Enfield is preparing for its new mid-term plan called RE 2.0. This strategy is focused on expanding the brand’s product portfolio, geographical reach and non-motorcycle revenue.

With the new Royal Enfield RE 2.0 mid-term plan, the company is aiming to become a global premium motorcycle brand. In the coming years, the firm would not only produce new and top-quality products but also work on experiential concepts. Royal Enfield would also develop its ecosystem to offer a more premium experience to its customers.

Speaking with ETAuto.com about the new Royal Enfield RE 2.0 mid-term plan, Siddhartha Lal, MD of Eicher Motors, said:

Since Royal Enfield is a motorcycle company, there will have to be great products. But I would say that the bike is only a small part of our future. It's about the entire ecosystem. We believe in experience and experiential concepts. Once you become an owner, you should feel special. We want to engage, we want a community, not just because it creates stickiness but also because we believe that's what motorcycling is about. We want to be able to reach each customer differently and everything has to be premium.

Speaking of future products, an electric Royal Enfield motorcycle is under development. There is a dedicated team for the EV department. While the company had already created multiple prototypes of its first electric motorcycle, the production-ready model is at least 3 years away.

In other news, Royal Enfield has recently introduced two new attractive colour options for one of its best selling motorcycles, the Classic 350. Called the Metallo Silver and Orange Ember, these new paint schemes cost INR 1,83,164 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and are expected to bump up the sales of the motorcycle.

[Source: ETAuto.com]