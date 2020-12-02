Royal Enfield electric motorcycle might debut in 2024, says Siddharth Lal

A Royal Enfield electric motorcycle is under development. The process is gradually moving forward. Based on an earlier report, the Chennai-based company has already created multiple prototypes of its first electric motorcycle. However, the production-ready model is at least 3 years away, says Siddharth Lal now.

Royal Enfield will indeed and eventually enter the electric motorcycle segment, however, it will not be the first company to launch an EV in the market. While the development of an electric Royal Enfield is in process with a dedicated team handling the EV department, a production version of the product will not become a reality until at least 2024.

Speaking with ETAuto.com, Siddhartha Lal, MD of Eicher Motors, said:

The way we're working on EVs is that we are not going to be the first to the market. But rather we'd study the market, understand the technology - there's a full team at Royal Enfield who does EVs now. We're constantly studying the market, riding bikes, making our own mule bikes, prototype bikes and riding them ourselves, seeing what happens, seeing what we like, don't like. You'll certainly see stuff from us on EV like concept bikes and prototypes. But you're not going to see a production EV from us for another three years or so at least. It might be longer. We're in a tearing rush to work on it and to develop, but we're not in tearing rush to be in the market and do a silly job.

While no details regarding the Royal Enfield electric motorcycle are out, speculations suggest that it would be a retro-styled machine that would go with the brand’s current product portfolio and feature modern-day elements. What’s your take on Royal Enfield’s first electric motorcycle? Let us know in the comments below.

In other news, Classic Legends-owned Jawa is also working on an electric motorcycle. It is believed that the development is being carried out in-house even though Mahindra & Mahindra Group is a majority stakeholder of the company.

