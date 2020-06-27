EICMA 2020 has been officially cancelled - IAB Report

The EICMA 2020 motor show has been officially cancelled. In the wake of the Covid-19 health situation, the organisers have taken this sad but, perhaps, the best decision possible of postponing the 78th edition of one of the biggest annual events in the industry to 2021.

Earlier this year, big brands such as KTM, Husqvarna, BMW Motorrad announced that they will not be a part of the EICMA 2020 because of the Covid-19 crisis. This was one of the first indications that this year’s motor show could be cancelled. The organisers earlier said that they are contemplating the situation and looking at all the available and feasible options. Now, it has been made official that the EICMA 2020 will not happen this year.

The 78th edition of EICMA was scheduled to take place between 3-8 November 2020 in Milan but has now been postponed to 11-14 November 2021 with 9 and 10 November reserved for press and trade professionals. In a press statement, the organisers said:

The value and international leadership of our exhibition-event have convinced us not to wager on the evolution of the health situation linked to the Covid-19 emergency and, above all, to listen to and protect the whole of the two-wheeler industry. Responsibility has been imposed on us and makes us act on a wide scale in the interest of the exhibitors and our visitors, postponing the 2020 show with a solid convergence of intentions.

Earlier this month, Intermot 2020, one of the biggest and most anticipated motorcycle shows of the year, which was scheduled to take place in Cologne, Germany, from 6-11 October 2020 was officially cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Intermot 2020 has been replaced by an online/virtual show of some sort that is expected to be held before the year-end. However, no such announcement has been made for EICMA 2020 yet.