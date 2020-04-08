KTM and Husqvarna pull out of EICMA, INTERMOT and all other motor shows for 2020

Considering the current dire circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic, KTM and Husqvarna have decided to withdraw from EICMA, INTERMOT and all other motorshows this year in, including EICMA and INTERMOT.

The deadly Coronavirus has hit the public health, communities, motorcycle industry and businesses on a global scale. It has left a major impact on the entire world. Most of the countries, including India, are on lockdown to promote social distancing and curb the spread of the Coronavirus. As a result, the proper planning of motorshows is currently at risk. Such events last for days, even weeks, and attract hundreds of thousands of visitors gathering at venues.

KTM and Husqvarna have assessed their overall strategy for 2020. In the best interest of their employees and customers, and as a way to contribute towards a safe and strong return of the world to normal, the brands won’t be a part of EICMA, that takes place in Milan, Italy, INTERMOT, which is held in Cologne, Germany, and all the other motor shows happening in 2020.

Husqvarna has said that it will push ahead with current and future projects. It will also look for different and best ways to showcase its new models. This could mean that the company might be looking at an online digital show to display its latest products and developments to the world.

KTM and Husqvarna aren’t the only brands to opt-out from the EICMA and INTERMOT because of the COVID-19 pandemic. BMW Motorrad has also announced its withdrawal from these motor shows this year. The German brand will use its online channels for showcasing its new products.

In other news, KTM has recorded a staggering 37% growth in sales in FY2020 in India. The company's market share in the country also grew from 4.5% to around 7.3%.

