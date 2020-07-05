Did you know Ducati Superleggera V4 uses uniquely designed Pirelli tyres?

For the Ducati Superleggera V4, it is all about performance. It is the only street-legal motorcycle in the world that comes with carbon-fibre frame, subframe, swingarm and wheels. No wonder the superbike weighs a mere 152 kilos.

When you combine this weight with 234 horsepower that is generated by the bike’s 90-degree V4 engine, you get a super impressive power-to-weight ratio, which again highlights the Superleggera V4’s performance-oriented nature.

Another important aspect of the Ducati Superleggera V4 is its aerodynamic bodywork. Thanks to the biplane wings and other carbon fibre components, the bike can guarantee up to 50 kg of downforce, allowing better stability and acceleration.

To actually able to put all that performance to use, special tyres were needed. Therefore, Pirelli engineers developed a unique and customised version of the Diablo Supercorsa SP tyre to achieve the challenging performance target required by the most powerful and technologically advanced production Ducati ever.

As a technical partner and exclusive tyre supplier, Pirelli worked closely with Ducati during the development of the Superleggera V4 and had to take some radical technical choices to create a highly innovative tyre to meet the high-performance standards set by the Italian superbike.

The front Pirelli tyre of the Ducati Superleggera V4 is made up of a single compound, a solution that allows rapid warm-up and constant grip in any situation. The rear tyre uses dual compounds including a racing compound on the shoulders, which was developed for the FIM Superbike World Championship. The sidewalls are slightly rounded as a result of the totally redesigned tyre structure to manage the performance that the Superleggera V4 is capable of. The sidewalls also feature a special colour and bear the red Pirelli and Diablo logo.

Also Read: Near production-ready Ducati Multistrada V4 spotted sans camouflage

In other news, the first unit of the limited-edition Ducati Superleggera V4 has been delivered. The CEO of Ducati Motor Holding personally handed over the keys of the 001/500 model of the lightweight superbike to the owner.