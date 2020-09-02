Ducati’s 1st BS6-compliant motorcycle starts reaching showrooms

Ducati launched its first BS6-compliant motorcycle in India just last week. Called the Panigale V2, it is also the Italian firm’s first 2020 launch in our country. Priced at INR 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Panigale 959 successor has now started to arrive at dealerships.

Engine

The Ducati Panigale V2 is powered by a BS6-compliant 955cc, twin-cylinder, Superquadro engine which delivers 115 hp of maximum power at 10,750 rpm and 104 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox that is accompanied by a bi-directional quickshifter.

Electronics

The new Ducati Panigale V2 features several electronic rider aids such as Cornering ABS EVO, Ducati Traction Control EVO 2, Ducati Quick Shift EVO 2, Ducati Wheelie Control EVO, and Engine Braking Control EVO. There are three riding modes as well - Race, Sport, and Street. The supersport motorcycle has a 4.3-inch full-colour TFT instrument cluster which shows information such as Ducati Lap Timer GPS (DLT GPS), Ducati Multimedia System (DMS) and Ducati Data Analyser+ GPS (DDA+ GPS).

Styling

The Panigale V2 is undoubtedly a Ducati. Available in only the Ducati Red colour scheme, this motorcycle demands attention all the time. Features such as two large air intakes at the front, compact LED headlight assembly, LED DRLs, unique dual-layer fairing, two-part LED taillamp, and compact silencer inspired by the Ducati MotoGP bike exhaust ensure that the Panigale V2 has a striking road presence.

There is also a White Rosso colour option for the Panigale V2 which was recently launched in the international markets. Unfortunately, it is not available in India at least for now. Perhaps, Ducati will bring it at a later stage.

Hardware

For the suspension, the Ducati Panigale V2 has fully adjustable 43mm Showa Big Piston Forks at the front and fully adjustable side-mounted Sachs mono-shock at the rear. The braking force comes from a twin front disc set up and a single rear disc with Brembo callipers at both the ends. Also, the Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II tyres enhance the bike’s overall braking as well as handling capabilities.