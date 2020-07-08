2021 Ducati Multistrada 950 S to come with new GP White livery [Video]

Along with the iconic Ducati Red colour option, the 2021 Multistrada 950 S will also come with a brand-new GP White livery. It should be able to spice things up a bit and lure in more buyers.

The new GP White livery of the 2021 Ducati Multistrada 950 S is inspired by the Ducati MotoGP graphics. It has a colour scheme that beautifully balances the white and grey combination. There are some nice detailing with red, for example, on the frame and the alloy wheels. This new livery was designed by the Borgo Panigale motorcycle manufacturer to add sportiness to the Multistrada 950 S.

The 2021 Ducati Multistrada 950 S draws power from a 937cc Testastretta engine which is capable of producing 113 hp and complies with the Euro 5 emission standards. The motorcycle is also equipped with electronic suspension with Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evo (DSS) system, Ducati Quick Shift up & down (DQS), and full-LED headlamp with Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL). Some of the other features include a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster, cruise control, hands-free system, 19-inch front wheel, 840 mm seat height, and Bosch cornering ABS.

The 2021 Ducati Multistrada 950 S GP White livery for both the spoke wheels and alloy wheels variant will start reaching dealerships in the international markets from this month. In India, the Ducati Multistrada 950 with Ducati Red and Star White Silk is listed on the company’s official website. Just like with the other bikes in the Multistrada family, Ducati will provide the exclusive "4Ever Multistrada" warranty that remains valid for 4 years with unlimited mileage with the new Multistrada 950 S as well.

The 2021 Multistrada 950 S isn’t the only Ducati model to receive a new livery. The Italian motorcycle brand has extended the colour range of the Panigale V2 as well by introducing a new White Rosso livery.