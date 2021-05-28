Ducati Multistrada 950 S GP White Livery Now Available in India

The new Ducati Multistrada 950 S was launched in India last year. It was Ducati’s first BS6 compliant motorcycle in the country. Priced at INR 15.49 lakh*, the BMW F 900 XR rival was available in only a single colour option - Ducati Red. However, customers will now have two options as the new GP White livery has also been introduced in the Indian market.

The new GP White livery of the Ducati Multistrada 950 S is inspired by the Ducati MotoGP graphics. It has a colour scheme that beautifully balances the white and grey combination. There are some nice details with red, for example, on the frame and the alloy wheels. This new livery was designed by the Borgo Panigale motorcycle manufacturer to add sportiness to the Multistrada 950 S.

The new Ducati Multistrada 950 S in the GP White livery has been priced at INR 15.69 lakh* which makes it INR 20,000 costlier than the Ducati Red colour option. Apart from the paint scheme, no other changes have been incorporated. Powering the motorcycle is a 937cc twin-cylinder Testastretta engine that produces 113 hp at 9000 rpm and 96 Nm at 7750 rpm. The service interval has been set at a healthy 15,000 km with valve clearance inspection to be carried out at every 30,000 km.

Some of the other key features of the new Ducati Multistrada 950 S include:

Side wings, taken from the Multistrada 1260

Adjustable windscreen

New exhaust and swingarm design

5-inch colour TFT display

Backlit switchgear controls

The new Ducati Multistrada 950 S comes equipped with an advanced electronics package that includes features such as Bosch Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Vehicle Hold Control (VHC), Ducati Quick Shift up/down (DQS), Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL), Cruise Control, the iconic semi-active Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS), and more.

For more Ducati news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom