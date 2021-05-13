Ducati Streetfighter V4 Launched in India - Price, Variants & Specs

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 has finally made it into the Indian market. The insanely powerful and aggressive-looking naked motorcycle has been launched in our country at a starting price of INR 19.99 lakh*.

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 should have been introduced in India last year itself. However, that couldn’t happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Italian company had to put things on hold and postpone the launch of the motorcycle. Well, after all that waiting, the Streetfighter V4 is finally here. It is available in two variants - standard V4 and the more premium V4 S. The former has been priced at INR 19.99 lakh* whereas the latter in Ducati Red colour would burn an INR 23 lakh* hole in your pocket. And if you want to purchase the V4 S in Dark Stealth livery, then it’s going to cost an additional INR 20,000 (approx).

Also Read: 2021 Kawasaki Z H2 & Z H2 SE supercharged naked bikes launched in India

What brings the Ducati Streetfighter V4 to life is a 1103cc Desmosedici Stradale 90-degree V4 liquid-cooled engine. The gigantic powerplant is capable of pumping out 208bhp at 13,000rpm and 123Nm of peak torque at 9500rpm. No wonder why the Streetfighter V4 is amongst the most powerful naked motorcycles in the world. For the transmission, there's a 6-speed gearbox accompanied by an assist and slipper clutch and a quickshifter.

As for the suspension, the Streetfighter V4 comes with Showa Big Piston Forks at the front and a Sachs monoshock at the rear. Both are fully adjustable. The motorcycle also has a Sachs steering damper. On the other hand, the higher-spec V4 S model is fitted with an electronically controlled suspension setup from Ohlins (Ohlins NIX30 front forks and Ohlins TTX36 rear monoshock) as well as on Ohlins steering damper. This model also has a pair of lightweight forged aluminium Marchesini wheels.

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 has some of the world’s most advanced electronic rider aids including a 6-axis IMU, ABS Cornering EVO, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO, Ducati Power Launch (DPL), and more.

For more Ducati news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom