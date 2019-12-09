Ducati Multistrada 1260 recalled in the US over faulty side stand

Ducati North America has issued a recall for the 2018 Multistrada 1260 over faulty side stand issue. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the side stand may be improperly welded, potentially causing it to break at the weld that joins the tube to the forged part on the top. The notice further adds that a compliant stand with the correct length tube has been in production since February 2018. This could lead to an injury and damage to the vehicle.

The American arm of the two-wheeler brand will contact the owners of the affected motorcycles and replace the faulty stands free of cost. The recall is likely to start in January 2020. Owners in the country may contact Ducati at 1-888-391-5446 for recall number – SRV-RCL-19-004. The recall affects 2018 models of the Multistrada 1260 range – Multistrada 1260, Multistrada 1260 S and the Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak. A total of 493 are potentially involved in the recall.

In an official communication to its dealers, Ducati North America said:

Due to a defect in the manufacturing process of the supplier of the side stand, it is necessary to replace the side stand on a small production run of these specific motorcycles. The side stand could potentially fail at the weld that joins the tube of the stand itself with the forged upper joint, causing a possible fall of the motorcycle, and may result in damage or injury.

The motorcycles that are currently in the dealer stock (‘to be registered’ or ‘already registered’) and awaiting delivery will mandatorily undergo this procedure during pre-delivery operations. All motorcycles that have been delivered to the customers will also undergo this procedure at the next service appointment.

Ducati India has not made any such recall announcement.

In other updates, the Italian two-wheeler brand is working on the all-new Multistrada V4 that has been confirmed for 2021. While the finer details are yet to be announced, it will be safe to assume that the new iteration of the sports tourer will share the 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale 90° V4, liquid-cooled engine with the Panigale V4 range and the new Streetfighter naked roadster. Similar to the existing Multistrada 1260 range, the V4 model could also feature three variants – Standard, S and Pikes Peak.