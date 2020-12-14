Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 customised into a neatly-done cruiser

We have seen numerous modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 motorcycles in the past. Some were tweaked to look like scramblers, while others were worked upon to represent vintage bobbers. This time we have come across an Interceptor 650 that has been customised into a neatly-done cruiser.

The customised Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 cruiser is the work of Bulleteer Customs. Based in Bengaluru, these guys have been into the business since 2007. They have done several custom jobs that also include the Royal Enfield 650 Twins. One of their projects is the Hummingbird 650 which uses an Interceptor 650 as the parent motorcycle.

To give the Hummingbird 650 its laid-back riding stance, Bulleteer Customs has implemented a plethora of changes. For example, the stock handlebar has been replaced by a wider aftermarket unit. It sits on a couple of risers. Similarly, the footpegs have been relocated and positioned towards the front to offer a proper cruiser-like riding posture. The chassis of the motorcycle has also been tinkered with.

Also Read: Limited Edition models of Royal Enfield 650 Twins introduced in Italy

We also spot a wider and lower-set seat and a custom fuel tank which has been designed to accommodate a larger quantity of gas. It also looks quite similar to the Interceptor 650’s original fuel tank. The dual-pod instrument cluster has been placed on the left-hand side. There’s also a smaller and lower-set LED headlamp that enhances the front look of the customised Royal Enfield.

Bulleteer Customs has also slapped on wider tyres on the Hummingbird 650. At the front, there is a 120mm wide rubber whereas the rear wheel runs on a 180mm wide tyre. To suit the motorcycle’s character, a pair of aftermarket slip-ons are fitted as well. The rear license plate holder has been vertically positioned on the left. And the tail light cluster is just a single LED strip pasted on the custom rear fender.

The Hummingbird 650 indeed represents a proper cruiser. Do you think the upcoming Royal Enfield Cruiser 650 would look something like this? Let us know your views in the comments below.

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

[Source: Instagram]