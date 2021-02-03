You Wouldn’t Have Seen a More Alluring Bajaj Pulsar NS200 than This!

There are no two ways about the fact that the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is a good-looking motorcycle. When it comes to styling, it ticks most of the right boxes that a 200cc naked streetfighter should do - aggressive front end, sculpted fuel tank with sharp extensions, muscular and bold side profile, and a minimalist rear end.

While we have seen many customised Pulsar NS200 bikes that try to look more visually appealing than the stock motorcycle, we have never come across something as alluring as the one created by a Hybderbad-based chap called IRONic. His is just pure artwork!

It is quite prominent that a lot has been invested in IRONic’s custom Pulsar NS200. Just looking at the pictures has put us in awe. We don’t even know where to begin! This Pulsar NS200 appears to be in motion even when it’s stationary. It could be, perhaps, because of the streamlined front fairing that perfectly encapsulates the small, round headlamp. The flowing lines of the fairing meet smoothly with the fuel tank, which seems to be picked up from some other motorbike.

The chrome of the front fairing matches that of the rear seat cowl and front forks. We also feel that the wheelbase of the motorcycle has been extended a bit, probably, to achieve symmetry with the bike’s lowered front end. We also like the work done on the radiator shrouds and how the front of the engine is hidden behind a lustrous metal body that also acts as the bike’s bash plate.

Another interesting feature of this custom Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is the wheel covers that impart a mix of retro and modern touch to the motorcycle. When it comes to attention to detail, you can find plenty on this machine. For example, the drilled out sprocket cover, winged heel guards on the footpegs, side stand, small tail lamp, analogue fuel indicator on the fuel tank, and more.

Go through the pictures of this custom motorcycle below and tell us honestly, isn’t this the most alluring Bajaj Pulsar NS200 that you have ever seen?!

