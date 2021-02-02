This Custom Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is Inspired by Fighter Jet MIG-21

You must have come across several custom Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 models, be it on the internet or in-person. The reason why there are numerous modified INT 650s out there is that just like most of the Royal Enfield bikes, the 650 Twins have a simple construction and, thus, are easy to tinker around with. No wonder why many custom bike builders, and not just here in India, have picked up either the Interceptor 650 or Continental GT 650 for their custom projects.

In India, Bulleteer Customs are quite famous for their modification jobs. These guys are based in Bengaluru and have been into the business since 2007. One of their most recent builds is a custom Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 that is inspired by the fighter jet MIG-21. It has been nick-named as the Fearless 650.

Clearly, a lot of hard work and customisation has been carried out to make this project a reality. One of the best parts of this entire build has to be the front fairing. It has been designed so immaculately that it sits spot-on and instantly becomes a part of the motorcycle. And the primary aspect which makes it so much more appreciable is the paintwork.

Bulleteer Customs have cleverly used MIG and 21 decals here and the airbrushed rivets are a charm, too. The whole unit together reflects vintage and old-school yet modern at the same time. We also love the IND detailing on the fuel tank as well as the rear seat cowl and tail lamp setup.

As for the mechanicals, it seems that the twin-cylinder engine has been used unaltered. However, the wheels have been changed from the stock 18-inch wire-spoke units to aftermarket 17-inch alloys wearing Apollo tyres. The exhausts have also be swapped and look pretty cool. Bulleteer Customs say that this setup is quite stable as they have tested it out at 180km/h.

So, is the Fighter Jet MIG-21-inspired custom Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 yay or nay?

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

