Citroën AIRCROSS Secures 5-Star Bharat NCAP Safety Rating

Citroën India has kicked off the festive season on a high note with a major achievement—the AIRCROSS SUV has earned a 5-star safety rating for Adult Occupant Protection in Bharat NCAP. This marks a significant milestone for the French carmaker as it continues its push to deliver safe, smart, and customer-focused mobility solutions for Indian roads.

Part of Citroën’s 2.0 strategy, the AIRCROSS blends bold design with comfort and now, proven top-tier safety. Already praised for its ride quality, the SUV now positions itself as a complete package—one that combines everyday practicality with the peace of mind that families look for.

The SUV performed impressively across crash test parameters, covering Adult and Child Occupant Protection along with Safety Assist Technologies. Standard safety kit includes six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system, and hill-hold assist. Citroën has also engineered the AIRCROSS with high-strength steel, Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS), and Ultra High Strength Steel (UHSS) to minimize cabin intrusion during impacts.

Beyond safety, the AIRCROSS comes loaded with thoughtful features like LED projector headlamps, automatic climate control, power-folding ORVMs, and a soft-touch cabin with rear AC vents. Customers can also pick from flexible 5-seater and 5+2 seating configurations, making it versatile for families.

Under the hood, buyers get two engine choices: a 1.2L Gen 3 PURETECH turbo-petrol with 110 PS and 205 Nm, or a naturally aspirated unit with 82 PS. Transmission options include 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, and 6-speed automatic.