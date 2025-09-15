Maruti Suzuki Victoris Secures 5-Star Global NCAP Safety Rating

Maruti Suzuki Victoris has achieved a 5-star rating for both adult and child occupant protection under Global NCAP’s new, more stringent testing protocols. This makes it the second Maruti model, after the Dzire, to earn the top score — reinforcing the brand’s focus on safety.

The Victoris was voluntarily tested to meet the updated Global NCAP requirements, with its strong performance reflecting Maruti Suzuki’s growing commitment to safer mobility in India.

The Victoris comes equipped with six airbags, ESC (Electronic Stability Control), pedestrian protection features, and three-point seatbelts across all seating positions. Optional ADAS technologies further enhance active safety. Its body structure and footwell area were rated as stable, capable of withstanding additional load.

Crash test results showed adequate to good protection across all adult body regions, with full head protection in side impact and pole tests. Child safety performance was equally impressive: both 18-month-old and 3-year-old dummies, secured in rearward-facing child seats with ISOFIX and support leg, received full protection.

The Victoris’ strong safety showing underscores Maruti Suzuki’s efforts to align its vehicles with global standards, offering Indian buyers peace of mind without compromise. With the Dzire and Victoris setting benchmarks, Maruti is clearly positioning safety as a key pillar of its future product strategy.